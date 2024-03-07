Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,427,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $734.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

