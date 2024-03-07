Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,137 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance
NYSE:BJ opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.
In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
