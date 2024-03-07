Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,137 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

