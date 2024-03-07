Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.