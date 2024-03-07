Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,268 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM stock opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

