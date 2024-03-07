Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 9,987 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 308.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

