Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

