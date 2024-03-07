Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,912 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $58.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

