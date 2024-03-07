Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

WY opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

