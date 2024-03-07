Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 102,123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $171.76.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

