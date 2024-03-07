Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 163 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $416.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.35. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

