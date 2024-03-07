Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,681 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

