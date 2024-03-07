Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $4,116,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average is $246.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

