Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,277 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $112.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.