Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,438 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after buying an additional 161,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 488.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 170,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 141,811 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

GEHC opened at $93.10 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

