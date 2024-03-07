Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 516,678 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,678 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 5.82% of Kellanova worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 44.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 514.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 249,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,577,606. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:K opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

