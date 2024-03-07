Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

