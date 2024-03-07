Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

