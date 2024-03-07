Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 198.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

