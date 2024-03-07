Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,487 shares of company stock worth $12,211,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $116.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

