Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

