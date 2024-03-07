Global Ship Lease’s (GSL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $713.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.