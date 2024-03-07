Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 1.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.