GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $6,589,068.32 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57.

On Friday, December 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

