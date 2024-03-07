Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
