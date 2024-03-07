Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,631 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 213.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

