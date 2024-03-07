Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,465 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

