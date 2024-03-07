Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 327.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after buying an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

