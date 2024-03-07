Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

