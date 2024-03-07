Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

