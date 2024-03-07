Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.26. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
