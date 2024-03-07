Guggenheim Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $272.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $439.86.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $409.50 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

