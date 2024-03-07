Guggenheim Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $5.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT opened at $2.01 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 203.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

