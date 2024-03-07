Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $115.31 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $188,067.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

