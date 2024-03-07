Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $14.01. Guild shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

