Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

