Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down to $112.70

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $112.70, but opened at $106.50. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 315,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

