Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Haynes International worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Haynes International

(Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.