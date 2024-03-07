Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $14.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

