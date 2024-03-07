HC Wainwright Trims McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Target Price to $13.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.