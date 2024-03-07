Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

