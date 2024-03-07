Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 715,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 732,601 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Hesai Group Trading Up 16.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

