Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 359,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 764,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $985.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

