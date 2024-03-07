HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.31. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 693,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

