Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 193.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

