Hovde Group Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Market Perform

Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

