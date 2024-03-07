Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk Sells 45,000 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

