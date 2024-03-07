Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,098 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

