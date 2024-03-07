HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 779.86 ($9.90).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($677,362.81). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 614.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.22. The company has a market cap of £111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 652.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,444.44%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

