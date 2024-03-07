HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 32,211 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

