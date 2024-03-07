Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HY. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

